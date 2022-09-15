New Report Ranks Lakeland Fourth in U.S. in Incidence of Asthma

The Lakeland metro area has the fourth-highest prevalence of asthma among U.S. cities, according to a new report from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. The report looked at prevalence of asthma, asthma-related deaths, and asthma-related emergency room visits. Dr. Kathryn Convers of Lakeland Allergy, Asthma and Immunology tells News Channel 8 that her practice has a three-month waiting list for new patients and she frequently diagnoses asthma in patients referred to her for other ailments. | The AAFA report |