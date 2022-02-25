Nancy Paulina Cobielles, 61

Nancy Paulina Cobielles passed away on February 24, 2022. She was born on June 6, 1959, in Cuba to Vicente and Urbicia Cobielles.

Nancy was a very proud grandmother, mother and loved her grandchildren and daughters more than anything in the world. She was very kind-hearted and enjoyed helping people. She was the life of the party and loved making people laugh. Nancy enjoyed painting, sewing, and creating things with her hands. She also liked to travel and vacation with her family. Nancy will be remembered and treasured always and forever.

She is survived by her four daughters, Jillian Lopez, Iliana Castro, Diana Cohee, Kenia Rodriguez; six grandchildren; and her companion Chickies.

A graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Burial Park on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.