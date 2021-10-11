Nancy Joanne (Oswald) Richards, 67, longtime Lakeland FL resident, was suddenly called home by her loving Heavenly Father on Thursday October 7, 2021. Welcoming her are parents R. C. (Jim) and Ruth (Trefry) Oswald; grandparents Sterling Worth Trefry (Corabelle) & Eva Oswald; Ed Oswald (uncle), numerous relatives and special longtime friends.

Survived by former spouse Richard V Miller and their three children/families: Becky Miller Hadden (Ryan), grandchildren Natalie & Nathan (Orlando, FL), Kevin Miller (Katie), grandchildren Caralyn and Charlotte (Boca Raton, FL); Craig (Melanie) Miller, grandchildren Teagan and Adelyn (Middleburg Hts. OH); former spouse Garry Richards (Ft Myers FL). Siblings Richard Oswald (Barb), Plant City FL and Sandra (Oswald) Bonkosky, Tekamah NE. Nieces, nephew, grandnieces: Erica (Brian) Montefusco Tekamah NE; Sabrina Oswald, Plant City FL; Ryan Oswald (Veronica), Emily & Avery. Several cousins. Nancy’s beloved family members (dog) Toby T. Richards, felines Sasha & Samson. Longtime Lakeland friend John Myrick. Friends of Bill.

Born in Warren, OH Nancy grew up working at The Root Store in Garrettsville, OH, graduated 1972 J A Garfield HS, then migrated to Lakeland in 1973 when her parents semi-retired to Cape Coral. Nancy applied her B.S. Accounting degree from Florida Southern College and business experience at Catholic Charities, United Way Central Florida, independent consulting and took extensive classes for preparing tax returns. She delighted in her busy family life with Richard Miller, all the celebrations at St. Joseph church, school sports, scouts, fundraisers & civic activities. She helped raise 3 more children in a blended household during her marriage to Garry Richards. Throughout her entire life Nancy thrived volunteering for all kinds of projects, working election polls, food distribution, and sharing, caring, being with people – no one was a stranger!

Her creativity flowed through her sewing & various crafts. Nancy was known for devising a glorious salad, spaghetti or baking the best cinnamon coffee cakes for her groups. Her greatest joys were her pets, children (Ice hockey anyone?!), doting on grandchildren (birthday parties, soccer, or parks), expressing pride in who they are and all their accomplishments, encouraging others, plus attending concerts, or singing along to the Gaither Vocal Band!

Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 10 a.m. with services following at 11 a.m. at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801, with Pastor Rev. Steve Brooke officiating. Interment following service at Lakeland Memorial Gardens, 2125 Bartow Road, Lakeland, FL 33801. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.