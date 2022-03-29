Nancy Brown Rivello, 50 of Lakeland passed away March 23, 2022.

Born in Orlando, Florida, she was the daughter of Edwin and Peggy Flowers, her father still survives.

Other survivors include her husband of 14 years, Andy Rivello; children, Ashley Rivello, Jade Brown, Noelle Rivello, Zachary Rivello, Summer Brown; brother, Eddie Flowers; grandchildren, Bristol, Jake, Jaxson, Jamison.

Nancy worked for Costco for 20 years as a baker and loved to travel, go to the beach, lounge at the pool, and ride her motorcycle.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, with a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m., Gentry Morrison – Serenity Gardens, Lakeland. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.