Muriel Wasmuth Berry, 86

Muriel Wasmuth Berry passed away peacefully on September 25, 2021. She was born in 1935 in Davenport, New York. She moved to Lakeland, Florida from Troy, New York in 1955.

She worked as a secretary in the medical and engineering/construction field. Muriel enjoyed retirement with her pets and voraciously loved reading. She loved taking vacations to Georgia and driving the back roads. Muriel selflessly poured her heart and soul into the love and care of her children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Berry, Sr; her mother and father; and two brothers. She is survived by her children; Vernon Berry, Jr. (Lori), Heather Berry, and Brian Berry (Sherry); brother, William F. Wasmuth (Maria); grandchildren, Beth, Brian, Travis, and Adyleida; three great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.