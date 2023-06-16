Lakeland’s seven downtown four-way stops have become so popular that city officials are planning to add four more intersections to the program.

Black plastic bags are covering new stop signs at Kentucky and Tennessee avenues at Lime and Orange streets where there are currently stop lights.

It’s not clear when the black bags will be removed and the lights changed to flashing red.

City Communications Director Kevin Cook said they will be “starting a campaign in the very near future that will outline the next phase of converted four-way stops. Right now we have proposed intersections with traffic lights and nothing is in stone.”

He added that they are waiting on final approval, which may also require the Florida Department of Transportation’s blessings.

Seven downtown intersections were converted from traffic signals to four-way stops with flashing lights in January — a move that city officials say improves traffic flow and focuses driver attention on pedestrians.