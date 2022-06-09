Monroe “Jerry” Jerome Baxter

Jerry Baxter was born to the late Charles and Faye Baxter on November 14, 1939. He was a Meat Market Manager and later a trailer salesman.

Jerry was blessed with a large and loving family. He was married to Betty who he loved dearly. He had 3 sons (Rex, Steven, & Michael Baxter), 3 daughters (Kim Brown, Ami Mitchell, & Jan Brown), and 2 brothers (Gene & Wayne Baxter). He also had 8 granddaughters, 2 grandsons and 3 great-grandsons. Jerry was proceeded in death by his brother George Baxter. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed any time he was able to spend with them and watch them grow. If he was available, he did not miss a rodeo, soccer game, chorus, dance recital, graduation, wedding or any other activity the kids were involved in.

Jerry was a cowboy and he loved to watch western movies on TV. In his younger years, he loved to rodeo and always loved to go to rodeos. His entire life he trained horses, loved taking care of his horses, and even more loved to ride horses. Jerry rode into heaven on Monday June 6, 2022 after taking his last ride here on earth.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, June 10, 2022 from 1 to 2 p.m. at The Lakes Church Chapel (1010 E. Memorial Blvd., Lakeland, 33801). A celebration of life will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.