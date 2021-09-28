Mike “MooCow” McDonald, 47, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Mike was born in Tampa, FL to parents John and Pam (Wheeler). He grew up in the Brandon area and lived in the Lakeland area for 23 years. He was a member of Victory Church Lakeside, Master Mason Lodge 91, and Egypt Shrine Clowns. He honorably served in the United States Coast Guard for 4 years.

Mike enjoyed fishing and clowning for the Egypt Shrine Clowns as beloved character “MooCow.” He was always giving great advice, and was especially wonderful at loving and supporting his wife and daughter in every way.

Mike is survived by his wife Tori McDonald and daughter Brilee McDonald, both of Lakeland; Mother and stepfather Pam and Frank Tidwell of Plant City; Father and stepmother John Norman and Ruth Ann McDonald of Fletcher, NC; Brother Robert McDonald of Lakeland; and Sister Tracy Tidwell of Plant City.

A memorial service will be held at Victory Church, date and time to be announced. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.