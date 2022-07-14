Mikayla Richards, 25

On July 9th, 2022, Mikayla parted this life. She was born July 7th, 1997, to Christopher Richards and Leigh Erin Butts.

She is preceded in death by her father, Christopher Richards and her poppie, Robert F. Butts Jr. She is survived by her mother Leigh Erin Butts and her two siblings Caitlin Richards and Abigail Louks; 4 grandmothers Lou Ellen Butts, Charlotte Richards, Sherri Moore, and Lilia Butts; along with several other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Services will be held Tuesday, July 19th at 3 p.m. at Willow Oak Church of God 4087 E State Rd 60 Mulberry, FL 33860. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.