Michael Robert McKillip passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Lakeland Regional Health. He was 72 years old.

He was born in Galesburg, Illinois in 1949 to parents Robert Paul and Margaret Jean (Reed) McKillip. Michael is survived by his wife, Mary McKillip.

There will be no services. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.