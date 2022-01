Michael Monroe, 52, passed away on January 1, 2022.

Mike was a faithful employee of Peninsular Exterminating for 20 years, and loved all of his customers he served.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Darlene Monroe; 7 daughters; and 15 grandchildren. Mike was a wonderful husband and Apa. He will be forever missed. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.