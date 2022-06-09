Michael Kevin Mathis, 57

Michael K. Mathis passed away suddenly at the age of 57 on June 2, 2022 in Lakeland, Florida. Mike was born on January 22, 1965 in Tampa, Florida to George (Bud) and Dorothy (Dot Joyce) Mathis. Mike was raised in Lakeland.

Mike is survived by his Momma, Dorothy (Dot) Mathis, his brother Richard A. Mathis (Nancy), his Best Friend Dee Dee Ward; his children Amanda Raulerson (Daniel), Lexie Mathis Pipkin and great-granddaughter, Gwyn Mathis. Also survived by his aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces, extended family and countless friends. He was a devoted friend and will be greatly missed.

Mike is preceded in death by his dad, George (Bud) Mathis, his baby sister Elizabeth Grace Mathis and his son Aaron Michael Mathis; his Paternal Grandparents, Joe & Gladys Todd and Maternal Grandparents, Ed & Sis Joyce.

Mike was a member of Hillsdale Baptist Church in Tampa, Florida. Mike was known for his infectious smile and his hearty laugh. He was a practical joker. He would push my buttons by saying the most shocking thing he could think of in hopes to get a rise out of me. It always worked. He could make me laugh even when I was upset at him. His sense of humor was second to none. I will miss him more than words can say.

My heart is broken by this unexpected loss. He was one of a kind and to be loved by him was to be truly blessed.

There will a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland, Florida 33801. In lieu of flowers, please do a good deed for someone in memory of Mike. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.