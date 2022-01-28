Michael Haydn Arnett, 64, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022.

Born October 31, 1957, in Lakeland, he was a life-long resident. He was a graduate of LHS, class of 1975. He was the founder and owner of Arnett Electric in Lakeland, and a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church.

He was preceded in death by a son, Aaron Haydn Arnett; his father, R. Haydn Arnett; and sister, Lynda.

He is survived by his son, Kyle Arnett of Lakeland; his mother, Doris Myers of Lakeland; his sisters, Gail Clanton (Robert) of Ft. Meade; and Nancy Willis (Gary) of Lakeland. He is also survived by five nieces and one nephew, and seven great-nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Monday, Jan. 31, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Heath Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.



