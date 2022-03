Michael D. Thornton, 64, of Lakeland, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2022. He was born on January 9, 1958, in Fort Stewart, Georgia.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Carrollyn Thornton, 2 brothers, Shannon, and Lemuel Thornton.

He is survived by his wife, Andrea Thornton, 3 sons, Michael (Valerie) and Ryan Woodhouse, and Donald (Nina) Thornton, and 5 grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.