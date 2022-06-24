Melva Young Harvey, 89

Melva Harvey passed away on June 18, 2022, in Lakeland, Florida. Melva was born in Douglas, Georgia in 1933.

Her father moved the family to Eustis, Florida for employment during the Great Recession in 1939. She enjoyed the small-town atmosphere and worked at a young age babysitting and at the local movie theater. At Eustis High School, she was involved in many activities and clubs. She was in the Beta, Prep and Glee clubs and was the co-captain on the cheerleading squad. After graduation in 1951, she moved to Jacksonville, Florida for a clerical job with her older sister. She lived with her brother’s family until she met her future husband, Harry Harvey. They married in 1956 and moved to Orlando, Florida where just before their 1st Anniversary they had their first son, Gary. Their second son Kent followed in 1960. She was a housewife in those days and raised two boys while Harry worked. Eventually her husband’s job moved them to Tallahassee, Florida then back to Jacksonville where she lived for most of the rest of her life.

Melva was a devoted mother, but her biggest attribute was as a grandmother to her son’s two daughters. They were the highlight of her life. Gary and Janice’s first daughter Brittnie was born with a disability and the support Melva and Harry gave during those years was greatly appreciated. When their second granddaughter, Casey came along, the support never waivered. Melva and Harry were always involved in their grandchildren’s activities and babysat many times so Gary and Janice could work.

Melva spent the last couple years of her life in Lakeland, Florida where Gary, Janice, Brittnie and Casey lived. She was very social at Lake Gibson Village and was known to be the one to greet visitors at the front door. Her daughter-in-law, Janice was very involved with supporting Melva’s medical needs in her last several years.

Melva is preceded in death by her husband Harry Harvey, son Kent Harvey, her sister Nita Hood and her brothers Albert Young and Thomas Young. She is survived by her son Gary Harvey, her daughter-in-law Janice Harvey, her grandchildren Brittnie and Casey Harvey, her sister Dolly Meier and many nieces and nephews.





There will be a visitation held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 25th at the Jacksonville Memorial Gardens (111 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL 32073) with a Celebration of Life immediately following at 1 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.