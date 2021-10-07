Melody Lou (Reynolds) Koratich, 66

Melody Lou (Reynolds) Koratich, joined her eternal family on September 2, 2021 at Lakeland Regional Hospital following a sudden unexpected heart attack.

Born on October 28, 1955 in Waynesburg, PA and grew up in the Rices Landing area. She was the daughter of the late W. Ralph and Mary Reynolds.

Melody married her life partner, Steffan Koratich, on September 1, 1971. During their 50 years together they traveled and lived in many locations around the country. She was a graduate from Ohio University with a BS in Education. She taught at West Muskingum School District in Zanesville, Ohio for many years before moving to Florida to finish her career with North Lakeland Elementary in Lakeland, Florida. Melody’s favorite activity were spending time with her loving family, especially her seven grandchildren. She was an avid reader with a deep spiritual connection. You could always count on Melody to pull out a board game or have friends over for an evening of cards. All of her life she shared her love with numerous pets including; Nilla, Fluffo, Big Boy, Annette, Twinky, Kira and Miss Emily (who helped her teach 1st grade) are rejoining her. Now Meeka, Suki and Buttercup are missing her at home. Melody loved receiving cards and notes from friends and relatives. One of her final blessing was receiving so many beautiful cards for her and Steffan’s Golden Anniversary.

Melody is survived by her husband Steffan, her three children, Bryan (Joanne) Koratich of Spring Lake, MI, Lee Koratich of Tampa, FL, and Marisa (Rische) Chadock of Newark, OH, seven grandchildren, Rebecca, Elizabeth, Christina and Jacob Koratich and Cassidy, Lauren and Rylan Chadock, her sister Brenda (Richard) Bush, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Melody was preceded in death by her parents and brother (Neal Reynolds) and sister and nephew (Sandra and Todd Motzer).

Due to the current health restrictions, please check this site periodically for information regarding future Memorial Services. The family would love for you to share your precious memories and photos by visiting www.gentry-morrison.com. Condolences may also be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.