Matthew Logan Eady, 28

With great and sudden sadness, we announce the passing of Matthew Logan Eady on December 19, 2021. He was 28 years of age and lived in Lakeland, Florida. Matt was born to loving parents Mark & Johnna Eady on March 17, 1993.

An avid sports fan, Matt never lost the zeal for training and participating in athletics, ranging from baseball, basketball, soccer, golf, ultimate frisbee, and disc golf. Matt was also a music lover and musician, often sharing songs with loved ones, as well as playing the trombone throughout both middle and high schools. He took part in the Lakeland High School marching band while simultaneously playing on the LHS varsity baseball team and completing his high school diploma at Polk State Lakeland Collegiate High School. Matt was confirmed at First United Methodist Church and attended church camp and mission trips. A diehard Gator fan, he attended the University of Florida.

Since high school, Matt maintained a career at Publix and worked as Assistant Produce Manager at several locations throughout the Lakeland area. He loved traveling to sports events, to compete in disc golf tournaments with friends, and on vacation with his family. He was an accomplished disc golfer, which became his recreational passion in recent years.

Matt is survived by his loving parents Mark Eady and Johnna Calandros Eady, his younger brother Luke Eady, younger sisters Jessi, Alex, and Sammi Eady, as well as his grandparents John A. Eady, Patricia Calandros, Priscilla Quina, and John Calandros (Melissa), aunts and uncles John & Shanna Calandros, Bruce & Joni Eady, Shawn Wilson and Wendy Royster, as well as cousins Jake Royster, Casey Prescott (Nate), Emily Diggs (Jared), Hayley Calandros Rhoden (Brandon), Suzanna Calandros Leatherbury (Shain), John Calandros, and John, Jordan, Justin, and Brianna Eady.

Matt’s celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at First United Methodist Church, on 72 Lake Morton Drive. A memorial disc golf tournament will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 1st at Loyce Harpe Park in his honor. His immediate family would like to fondly thank the disc golf and ultimate frisbee communities for their outpouring of affection and support. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.