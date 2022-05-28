Matthew Liam Gallagher, 11

Matthew Liam Gallagher, the precious and beloved son of Scott and Cori Gallagher and brother to Savannah Gallagher, went to his heavenly home to be with our Lord on May 18, 2022 at the tender age of 11.

Matthew was born on March 26, 2011 at Marine Corps base Twenty-Nine Palms, California. As the son of a Marine father, Matthew called many places home including Lakeland, Florida, Grand Prairie, Texas, Jacksonville, North Carolina, and Twenty-Nine Palms, California.

Matthew deeply touched countless others during his short earthly life. He exuded the true essence and epitome of boy. He attracted others to him with his zestful and playful approach to life. His sweet nature and kind hearted soul were evident as he consistently cared for and loved others. To know Matthew was one of God’s great blessings and one couldn’t help but to love him. Matthew was happiest when wearing his super hero costumes, wearing his Heelys, playing video games with his sister and friends, working on projects with his dad, and cuddling his mom. Matthew loved anime, outer space, dirt-biking, hockey, baseball, Spider-Man, and playing outside.

Pastor Jeff Sellers will officiate a service honoring Matthew at Victory Church, 1401 Griffin Rd, Lakeland, FL 33810, on May 26, 2022 at 5 p.m. directed by Gentry Morrison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at a visitation preceding the service at 4 p.m. on May 26, 2022 at Victory Church.

In addition to his parents, Matthew is survived by his younger sister, Savannah; maternal grandparents Penny and Richard Earls; maternal grandmother, Shelley Bennett; many aunts, uncles, and cousins, both biological and chosen; and countless friends. He will be sorrowfully missed by all who knew him.





In Memory of a Special Son

It’s sometimes hard to know

Why some things happen as they do

For so much joy and happiness

Was centered around you

It seems so hard to comprehend

That you’re no longer here

But all the happy memories

Will help to keep you near

You’re thought about with pride, son

With each mention of your name

Death cannot change a single thing

The love will still remain

-Author Unknown

Keep Up With Lakeland Each Thursday, we'll send you the latest news and preview the weekend. Invalid email address We promise not to spam you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Thanks for subscribing!

Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.