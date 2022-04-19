Mask Ruling Puts Federal Judge From Lakeland in National Spotlight

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, a 35-year-old Lakeland native, is in the national spotlight after her ruling struck down the Biden administration’s mandate requiring masks on public transportation, CNN reports. Mizelle, the 2005 valedictorian at Lakeland Christian School, was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida by former President Donald Trump in November 2020 after the presidential election. MORE REPORTING: The Ledger | Tampa Bay Times via MSN | 10 Tampa Bay