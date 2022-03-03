Mary Robison Badcock, 87, passed away peacefully of natural causes at her home on February 21, 2022. She was born on October 13, 1934, in Cleveland, OH to Walter Lawrence Robison, Jr. and Mary Hinsdale McMillan. She grew up in Black Mountain, NC and in St. Petersburg, FL. Mary attended the University of Florida where she was an ADPi, and where she met her husband, Wogan S. Badcock, Jr. They wed in 1953 and were married for 43 years until Wogan’s death in 1996.

After settling in Mulberry in 1956, and later in Lakeland, Wogan went on to take over the family business, Badcock Home Furniture & more, with Mary by his side. The business grew to over 380 stores until its sale in 2021. Mary played a strong supporting role at furniture markets, business functions and with store dealer relations. At the same time, she managed their beloved five children’s many activities. She was a very involved member of a variety of school and church committees. Mary also found time to volunteer as a docent at the Polk Museum of Art. She and her husband were the benefactors of many charitable fundraisers and enjoyed giving back to the communities they so loved.

Aside from her family commitments, Mary led a vibrant and full life on her own terms. Her hobbies including boating, gardening and bridge. She loved traveling, cooking, and interior design at which she excelled. She was a passionate sport fisherwoman. Mary was a wonderful host to her many friends and causes. She had a great eye and sense of style that she parlayed into two businesses: a dress shop in Tampa and a home accessories store in downtown Lakeland. Mary also spent time in Boca Grande, FL and Highlands, NC where she continued her involvement in worthy projects such as the Boca Grande Health Clinic. She cared for animals deeply and kept many pets throughout the years. Her greatest concern was for the welfare of children. She was devoted to her family and spent much time with her grandchildren.

Mary was blessed to have the most wonderful caregivers in her life; Iris Johnson, Kim Harriott and Vivian Calloway. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother “Buddy” Robison III, and son-in-law Mike Stiles. She is survived by her sister Amy Edelstein of Atlanta; her children Mrs. Mary Stiles, Mrs. Elizabeth Daughtrey (Bill), Wogan III (Michelle), Henry (Dang) and Ben (Alyce), all residing in the Lakeland area; 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a private celebration of life, and they thank everyone for their condolences. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.