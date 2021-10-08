Mary Alice Moran, 93

Mary Alice Moran of Lakeland, Florida, passed on October 7th, 2021 at the age of 93 after suffering a long illness. She was a resident at Brookdale Assisted Living facility, Lakeland, Florida and with her family at the time of death. She was born May 13, 1928 in New Brighton, PA the daughter of Earl E. and Helen M. Young.

Mary Alice received a Catholic education at Ursuline High School of Youngstown, Ohio and graduated from Youngstown State University earning her Master’s Degree in education. She was awarded Ohio’s top honor as “Teacher of the Year” for her dedication and excellence as an educator. After retiring and remarrying Patrick Moran in 1987, the two of them traveled the globe, enjoying their senior years together.

Mary Alice is survived by her son Edwin James Reese IV, his wife Cherie and their children (granddaughter) Lori Bogner, her great grandson Austin, great granddaughters MacKinley and Brooklyn and (granddaughter) Jamie Del Pozzo. Her daughter Linda Reese and son Robert L. Reese. Additionally, her deceased son Richard David Reese’s children (granddaughter) Tracy Jones, great grandsons Hunter and Gavin, grand daughter Rachel Miskell, great grandson Dylan, granddaughter Rebecca Cutright, great granddaughter Lily and a couple more grandchildren.

Mary Alice is predeceased by her three sisters, Sally, Margaret, Diana and brother Edward Earl, Her first husband of 39 years (1946 – 1985), Edwin James Reese Jr, of Girard, Ohio, and second husband of 33 years, Ralph Patrick Moran (1987 – 2020) of Lakeland, Florida. Her son, Richard David Reese (1950 – 2021) of Niles, Ohio.

A small service will be held at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, Florida 33801. Please visit [email protected] for service information. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.