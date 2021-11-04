Martha Pearl Richards, 86

Martha Pearl Richards, age 86, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021 at Lakeland Regional Hospital in Lakeland.

Born on February 20, 1935 in Paint Rock, Alabama, she was the daughter of late Esther Angela Boney. Her occupation was with Polk General Hospital as housekeeping as well as a mother of nine children. She was a Pentecostal. She enjoyed crafts, church, and all of her grandchildren.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Lee Richards; brother, J.W.; three daughters, Brenda Boney, Pamela Page and Kathy Hunter.

She is survived by her four daughters, Faye (Benny) Coatney, Nadine (Tony) Folsom, Connie (Bob) Murray, and Maryetta (boyfriend, Brian) Brunelle. Sons, Gordon and Kenneth Boney. She has seventeen grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.

There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.