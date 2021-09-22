Martha Jane Starling Best, 76

Martha Jane Starling Best was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She left this world too quickly on September 20, 2021, at the age of 76.

She was born to Marvin and Hazel Starling on September 6, 1945, in Lakeland, Florida, the third of their six children. After graduating from Lakeland High School, she married her husband, William Wallace Best on October 11, 1963.

Martha was a lifelong member of Carter’s Baptist Church, where she served her Lord faithfully. She was a bookkeeper who retired from Clark & Daughtrey Medical Group as the business manager. She devotedly raised her children and helped raise her grandchildren. Martha was well known as a great cook, always ready to prepare a delicious meal or dish to share.

Martha is survived by her husband, Wallace, of 57 years, as well as her children, Susan, Kevin and Kevin’s wife Kathy and her grandchildren, Wyatt, Shelby, and Emma. She is also survived by her siblings, Ann Clayton (Bill) of Lake Alfred, Bruce Starling (Jan) of Lakeland, John Starling (Barbara) of Auburndale, Fred Starling (Tina) of Sarasota and Carol S. Martin of Auburndale, along with many special nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Carter’s Baptist Church at 4915 US Hwy 92 East in Lakeland. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.