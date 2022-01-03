Marlene Monty, 78

On December 22nd, Marlene Monty passed away at home. She had survived lung cancer ten years earlier causing permanent damage that finally took its toll. She spent her last weeks sharing knowledge, organizing her possessions and visiting with loved ones.

Marlene was born in Vermont to Gladys and Floyd Moodie. She spent her childhood there before moving to Massachusetts where she met her husband, Louis Monty. She spent two years in the Army, working in a hospital. After that she raised a family and had several jobs over the years. However, her favorite work was at home in the garden and doing crafts. She also enjoyed helping the SPCA by fostering kittens until they were able to be adopted to forever homes. She even saved a small, injured puppy that became her constant companion Scruffy.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Robert, Donald and Floyd Moodie. She is survived by her husband Louis Monty, children Mickey Monty and Sonya McHale, sisters Marjorie (& Kent) Pfremmer and Lila (& Tony) Wilde, and many other extended family members. There will be a private celebration of life for her family in Florida. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.