Mark Landfear, 72

Mark Landfear was born in Phoenix, AZ on June 4, 1949 to birth parents, the late Eugene and Donna Jackson and adoptive parents, the late James Meredith and Virginia Landfear. He lived most of his younger years in the Northeast Ohio area.

He graduated from Toccoa Falls Academy in Toccoa GA, and subsequently joined the Navy as a Hospital Corpsman. He moved to Central Florida in 1981. Mark worked in the Medical field serving as a Surgical Technician and Cast Technician for 40 years in Ohio, Athens, GA and within Florida at Community Hospital in Tampa, Winter Haven Hospital, Watson Clinic Orthopedics and Lakeland Surgical and Diagnostic Center both in Lakeland. Once retired he enjoyed fishing, traveling, reading westerns and spoiling his grandchildren.

He is survived by his best friend and wife of 36 years, Della Landfear; sons Josh (Jessica) Landfear, and Jordan (Amberly) Landfear, precious grandchildren, Aleiya Landfear, Jaxson Landfear (deceased) and Zayden Landfear, siblings, David (Mary) Landfear, James Landfear, Carol Cox, Rose (David) Drake, Marsha (Tim Lipke) Millner, Irene Jackson, Gary Jackson, and many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, cousins and sister and brother in laws.

A memorial celebration of life service is being held Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. with visitation from 1:30 to 2 p.m., located at Highland Park Church, 4777 Lakeland Highlands Rd, Lakeland, FL, 33813. Honorary military burial will be conducted at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL on October 8, 2021 at 2 p.m.. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.