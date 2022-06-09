Marie Angela Hannah, 103

Marie Angela Hannah, born April 28, 1919, passed away peacefully with family by her side on May 24, 2022 at the remarkable age of 103.

She grew up in the Chicago area with her mother, Marie Greb and two sisters, Jean and Louise. She met her beloved husband Bill Hannah in the church choir and was a wonderful Mom to Ellen Baker and Will Hannah V. Her life was blessed by in-laws Ken Baker and Ginger Hannah and grandchildren Kevin, Lindsay, Monique, Will VI, Alexis, Jesse, and Xander and other extended family and friends, including the staff and residents of Lake Morton Plaza and Hawthorne Inn of Lakeland.

Marie was a gifted model, seamstress, cook, homemaker and singer. She loved to laugh and blow kisses. She greeted family and friends with a big smile and expression of joy, and had a great sense of humor. Marie completed crossword puzzles each day and enjoyed reading inspirational books. She received her college degree on her 65th birthday.

Marie and Bill retired in Lakeland, Florida and volunteered at their church, First Presbyterian, the Polk County Museum and the local hospital. Her last word was her husband‘s name, said simply and kindly, “Bill.“

The family extends their deepest gratitude to the exceptional staff of Hawthorne Inn and Vitas Hospice for their loving care of Marie. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.