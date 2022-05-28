Margaret Relna Wagoner Longmore, 71

Margaret Relna Wagoner Longmore, dedicated follower of Jesus Christ, went home to be with the Lord on May 11th 2022 at the age of 71.

Born March 24th, 1951 in Alpena, MI to Harry and Marion Wagoner, Margaret lived with her family in Lakeland, FL since November of 1978.

Margaret was a free spirit and a woman of great faith who loved to be around family and friends. She always had encouraging words and a big hug for everyone. She never went anywhere without her smile, and always parted ways with “peace and love.” Margaret was deeply loved and will be greatly missed as she smiles upon us from Heaven.

Margaret was preceded in death by her loving husband, William H. Longmore and is survived by her sisters, Karen (Paul) Stolt and Kathy (Larry) Retell; her children, Heather Koeberl and her husband Jeffery, Kristen Griffis and her husband Toby, and Benjamin Longmore and his wife Christina; five grandchildren, Nicholas Emerson, Zachary Emerson, Annalisa Koeberl, Kiera Koeberl, and William ‘Little Will’ Longmore.

A private memorial service was held on May 14th to be followed by another service in Alpena, MI at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.