Margaret “Maggie” Helen Truelove, 75

Margaret “Maggie” Helen Truelove, age 75 of Lakeland, Florida, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in her home from natural causes.

She was born to the late Hollis and Barbara Kohr on November 10, 1946 in Los Angeles, California. Maggie graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1964. She went on to study Education at Florida State University and Florida Southern College, where she graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1971. A dedicated elementary school teacher, Maggie retired from Orange County Public Schools after 30 years of service.

Maggie loved her friends and family and delighted in spending time with all of them. She was an active, lifelong member of Mensa and relished leading, participating in, and hosting events, parties, and gatherings for her Mensa family. She was also blessed with her Oak Ridge High School family and looked forward to every reunion. She was an avid reader and loved volunteering as a proofreader for many authors who also became part of her family.

Maggie was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Truelove, her son, Alan Anthony “Tony” Tschirgi, and her nephew Brian Hoover.

She is survived by her children Holly (Brian) Baulier of Lakeland and Barbara Janette “Bee Jay” Olson of Wilson, Wyoming; grandchildren, Kimberly Alban and Ashley Arnold; and great grandchildren, Levi Alban and Noah Alban. Maggie is also survived by her only sibling, Virginia “Ginny” Hoover of Sevierville, Tennessee.





At Maggie’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Instead, she asked that friends and loved ones spend time together, travel, and enjoy each other’s company for as long as you can. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.