Margaret Christine “Chris” Huston, 86

Margaret Christine “Chris” Huston, age 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Margaret was born on May 3, 1935, in Clendenin, West Virginia to the late Charlie and Lessie Phillips. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth E. “Gene” Huston and brother Russell Phillips. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Sid) Lee; son, Ken (Abby) Huston II; and grandson, Cory (Stephanie) Lee.

Margaret enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a devoted wife and caring mother. Margaret loved the Lord, her family, and church. She worked for over 50 years as a manager for Fashion Two Twenty Cosmetics. Margaret will be dearly missed but will always be in our hearts.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 4th from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel with services to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Oak Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.