Margaret Ann Digan, 62

Margaret Ann Digan, a lifelong resident of Lakeland, passed away on June 27, 2022.

She was preceded in death by parents, Tom and Judy Digan, and twin sister, Mary Digan. She is survived by brother, Tommy Digan, sister, Cindy Fry (and brother-in-law, Terry Fry), niece, Shelby Digan, stepchildren, Ashley Lang, and Justin Gray. Also, extended family and many friends, along with her two cats, “Pebbles” and “Skittles”.

Margaret was an avid bowler and dedicated her time with youth bowling leagues in Lakeland and Winter Haven. She was a school bus driver for Polk County School Board and loved her students dearly.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.