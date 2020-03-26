Map Shows Locations For Lakeland Bear, Heart, Rainbow Hunts

Neighborhoods around Lakeland are entertaining children through social-distancing-friendly hunts for stuffed bears, hearts or rainbows, and LakelandMom.com has created a map to show where to play.

Here’s how it works: Parents walk or drive their children through the neighborhood looking for teddy bears, hearts, and rainbows placed in street-facing windows. It’s based on the 1989 children’s book “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt.”

It’s quickly become a national phenomenon being covered by news outlets like Time and Today.

The LakelandMom.com map is user generated, and founder April Mucci reminds readers that the locations aren’t verified. If you’d like to list your neighborhood’s bear, heart or rainbow hunt, go here to add it to the map.