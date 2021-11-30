Man Shot by Police on I-4 Was Working at the Construction Site, Friend Says

The 61-year-old man who was shot and killed by Lakeland police officers at an I-4 construction site Sunday morning was a Miamian who has been working nightly at the site, Fox 13 News and News Channel 8 reported. Police said officers fired after the man pointed a gun at them when they tapped on the window of his parked car, which had been reported as suspicious. The man, who stayed in his personal car while monitoring a pump overnight, started carrying a handgun after being awoken a few weeks ago to men prowling the construction site near Kathleen Road, a friend of the man told the TV stations. | Earlier LkldNow article |

