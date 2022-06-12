Mae Frances Dawson Edwards Self, 76

Mae Frances Dawson Edwards Self was born in Plant City, Florida on December 4, 1945 to Benjamin and Frances Dawson.

She grew up in Lakeland, Florida and graduated from Kathleen High School class of 1964. She worked at People’s Bank Cafeteria for many years and always had a heart for serving others. She was most full of joy when she could smell the roses and enjoy all the birds that visited her bird bath, but most of all she loved her family and always encouraged them to do right and stay close to JESUS. Mae was a member of Kathleen Baptist Church and had a strong faith in her Lord!

She was a devoted and loving Mother and Grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Self, Brothers William Dawson (Punkin), Willie Ray Dawson (Bill). She is survived by her two daughters Belinda Cress (Dean), and Connie Bellfy (Billy). Four grandchildren, Joshua Cress (Cory), Lindsey Kay York (Josh Allen), Katie Spurgeon, Lacie Cantrill (Keith) and 10 great grandchildren. Brothers Beryl Dawson (Shirley) Terry Dawson, John Dawson (Diane)

Services will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, 3125 W Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL 33810, on June 15, 2022. Visitation with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. The service will begin 11 a.m. with interment immediately following. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.