Mae Charlene Peterson, 87

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Charlene Peterson, loving wife, and mother, passed away at the age of 87. She was born in Toronto, Ohio to Joseph and Mae Criss. Charlene was preceded in death to her husband of 49 years, Howell Peterson. They are survived by their 3 children, Karen (Tony) Norris, Barbara (Howard) Stiener, Howell Peterson, Jr., their three grandchildren, Jay Bloodworth, Carrie Dent, and Kyle Norris, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was first a housewife caring for her children and providing a loving home where all felt loved and encouraged to dream. She dedicated her life to showing compassion and love for everyone she came into contact with encouraging them a love for life and being grateful for the blessings you have been given.

She was active in the operations of the accounting side of family business, Peterson’s Nursery and Garden Center until her passing.

She was also active in Southside Baptist Church, not only as a Sunday school teacher for over 66 years but volunteered in many other areas of her church over the years in the Library, Vacation Bible School, planning weddings, and hostessing to show her dedication and love.

She loved being creative through crafting and creating her unique cards for all occasions. She was a past member of the Lakeland Garden Club, enjoyed watching the Hallmark movie Channel, watching the birds, especially the Cardinals, and squirrels come to her garden to eat.





The viewing will be on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Heath Funeral Chapel, from 3 to 5 p.m. The Funeral Service will be on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Southside Baptist Church, at 11 a.m., following thereafter the interment at Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.