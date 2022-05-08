Lynn D. Harrison, 89 of Lakeland, died peacefully at home on May 4, 2022. He was a native of Lakeland and was born in Lakeland on February 12, 1933, to Green and Lillian Harrison.

Lynn graduated from Summerlin Institute in 1950 and then served in the United States Navy. He then went to the University of Florida and became an avid Gator fan. Lynn loved to square dance, play golf and cards, travel, and most of all loved the family he shared with his beloved wife of more than 45 years, Kathryn Harrison. Lynn and Kathy traveled extensively through Europe, Asia, Australia, and the United States. He was a member and treasurer of the Buttons & Bows and was a member and elder at Presbyterian Church in the Highlands. Lynn also worked and retired from Publix as an electrician, which gave him the opportunity to put the candles on the Publix birthday cake water tower at the Publix corporate headquarters.

He was a loving son, husband, stepfather, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents, Green and Lillian Harrison, 5 brothers, Hiram, Douglas, Green, Curtis, and Huey, 3 sisters Evelyn, Grace and Elizabeth. He is survived by his wife Kathryn Harrison; stepson Robert “Jim” Hinson (Kim); stepdaughter Kam Hinson Albritton (David), 4 grandchildren, Aaron and Stephen Albritton, Kathryn Hinson Bearden (Mark), Robert Lane Hinson, and nephew Wayne Dixon.

Lynn was a Godly man and truly a good man. He will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved him.

A service will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and service to follow at 11 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church in the Highlands. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.