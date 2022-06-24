Luke Douglas Chambers, 17

Luke Douglas Chambers passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022. He was 17, one month shy of his 18th birthday.

Luke was born on July 20, 2004 to parents Danny and Rebecca. Although born in Brandon, Polk County was Luke’s home; he was raised and grew up in the Lakeland area. Luke was a true country boy that enjoyed everything outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish with a Rancho Mafia passion. He was a student at Lake Gibson High School and would have been starting his Senior year this fall.

Luke is preceded in death by a brother, Colby Crafton; and paternal grandparents, John D. and Ruth Ann Chambers.

He is survived by his parents Danny Chambers and Rebecca (Steve) Elliott; brothers Cody Chambers, Waylon Chambers, and Jake Thomas; step-brother Hunter Elliott; sister Stormie Thomas; maternal grandparents Kenny and Ann Richardson; great-grandparents Lucinda Blackman and Gene “Poppy” Richardson; among many other family members including aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as several friends, all of whom loved Luke and will miss him deeply.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Drive, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. A procession to Socrum (Bethel Baptist Church) Cemetery for interment will take place immediately following the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.