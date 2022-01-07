Lt. Col. John Robert Galbraith (Ret), 94, of Lakeland, Florida, formerly of Colorado Springs, passed peacefully into the presence of the Lord on January 1st, 2022.

John, also known as “Bob” when he was growing up, was born March 5th, 1927, in Akron, Ohio, but his family moved back to Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, his parents’ home town, when he was very young. He was the oldest of three sons of John William Galbraith and Alberta (Shults) Galbraith. John married Colleen Perry in 1949 and they had five children: Craig, Karen, Clark, Karla and Kay. John was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Edgar Dean “Ed” Galbraith; a son, Craig; a son-in-law, Charles Costa; and his wife, Colleen. He is survived by his brother, Charles (Alice) Galbraith, of Waynesboro; a son, Dr. Clark (Khaysy) Galbraith of Lakeland, Florida; and three daughters: Karen Costa of Leawood, Kansas, Dr. Karla (Mike) Phillips of Chino Valley, Arizona, and Kay (Todd) Williams of Colorado Springs, Colorado, in addition to 14 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

John lived a full and productive life, leaving an admirable legacy that included a long career in the Air Force, numerous hobbies, gardening, a talent for building and fixing almost anything, a busy family life, and an enduring love for his wife, Colleen, over the 68 years they were married. Professionally, John had a Bachelors in Psychology from Gettysburg College, a Masters in Public Health from Yale University and spent most of his Air Force career in hospital administration, budget and finance. Although not an aviator in the Air Force, he developed a passion for soaring that kept him flying tow planes and gliders into his 80’s. John shared his love of the outdoors with his family through camping, fishing, hiking, and cross-country skiing. The family traveled to many places in John’s career in the Air Force, from California to Illinois to Japan, but the place he loved the most was Colorado. He retired from the Air Force in Colorado Springs and lived there for 46 years. John also gave back to his community, as a decades-long Board member of the Rock Creek Mesa Water District, and as a founding member and longtime board member of the High Flights Soaring Club.

After Colleen’s death in 2017, John was welcomed into the home of his son Clark in Lakeland, Florida, where he lived his final years surrounded by loving family.

Following cremation, the family will hold a private ceremony. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.