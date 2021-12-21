Louis E. Dickson, 84

Mr. Louis Dickson, passed away on Friday December 17th, 2021 at Lakeland Regional Health.

He was born March, 2, 1937 in Sellersburg, IN and moved to Florida in 1965 with his wife, Jeanette.

Louis loved to spend time with his grandchildren and would make friends everywhere he went. He was full of life from the beginning to the end. Louis was a truck driver for 30 years and loved to travel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Edith Dickson; brother, Elvin Dickson; sister, Thelma Sprinkle; son, David. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Jeanette Dickson; son, Michael Dickson; daughter, Debbie White; brother, Norman Dickson; grandchildren, Austin and Chelsea White.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 24th from 10 to 11 a.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Services will begin at 11 a.m. and interment to follow in Serenity Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.