Lou “Wanda” Whitt, 85 of Lakeland passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at home.

Lou was born January 18, 1936, in Salyersville, KY to Guy and Nora Marshall. Lou began her ministry in 1970 as an active evangelist, preaching in many states and a multitude of churches. In December of 2014 she became the pastor of the Gibsonia Full Gospel Church of God (Lakeland), where she served until her journey to her Heavenly Home.

Lou was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herman, June 7, 2021. She is survived by a son Keith Whitt (Teresa) and daughter Sharon Halsey (Michael), 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and her twin sister Sue Patrick.

Visitation will be held on Friday October 29th from 10 to 11 a.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes – Southside Chapel (1727 Bartow Road Lakeland, FL 33801). There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Florida National Cemetery (6502 SW 102nd Ave. Bushnell, FL 33513). Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.