Lorna N. Basila, 62, passed away on September 17, 2021.

Lorna was born in the Philippines to parents Daniel and Aida De La Sierra Necio, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Reynaldo; sons Dani R. and Duke R. Basila; grandchildren Liam, Kristin, and Camille; and siblings Delia Tan, Alan, Aida, and Zarina Necio.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 28th from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Gentry-Morrison Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Drive. A funeral mass will follow same day at 12 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 820 Marcum Road. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.