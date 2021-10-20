Lori (Watkins) Glover, 59

It is with great sadness that the family of Lori Glover (Ford/Watkins) announce her passing. Lori was peacefully lifted into the arms of Jesus surrounded by her devoted son and loving family on October 20, 2021, at the age of 59 years.

She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Michael Ford; grandchildren, Mackenzie and Mason; mother, Annette Wells; father, Tommy Watkins; brothers, Phillip Watkins and Jason (Pam) Watkins; sisters, Tammy (David) Feran, Tracy (Dennis) Boltin and Mecca Fitzgerald; former spouse, Keith Ford; her work family of 20 years, Data Integrity; as well as numerous relatives, friends, and her fury companion, Zoey.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Amanda Ford and granddaughter, Maddison Ford.

Lori was born in Lewisburg, Tennessee in 1962 but has lived in Lakeland, Florida since 1976. She was a dedicated and loving mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nonie. Lori devoted her life to Jesus in 1997 and has been a living example of encouragement and unwavering faith to those closest to her. Family Worship Center has been her home church for 25 years where she has enjoyed serving her church family and community as well as growing in her devotion and faith.

Some of her favorite things that will always remind us that she will always be with us. Lori was a poet. Her writings, inspired by her faith, are encouraging, heartfelt and sprinkled with wisdom. She enjoyed the autumn best; cool breezes and the falling of russet-colored leaves in the wind like sails, carefree and joyful. Sunset was her favorite time of the day; each one unique and a magnificent colorful display of the master’s work. Daisies, her favorite flower; dancing in the fields as they are kissed by a gentle breeze. Beautiful and charming like the woman she was. Fun like her nature; innocence and sweetness like her spirit.

Viewing for Lori will be on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Family Worship Center, 1350 E Main Street, Lakeland with a Funeral Service for Lori to follow at 11 a.m. and a funeral procession to her final resting place at Oak Hill Burial Park to follow the funeral. Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.