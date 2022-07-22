Lori Lynn Speece Tyner, 54 of Lakeland, Florida went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. Lori was born on January 28, 1968, in Lakeland, Florida.

She is survived by her father Edward M. Speece, her son Michael E. Tyner, her daughter Sandra L. Tyner; she was expecting her first grandchild Lynnen in September. She will also be missed by her loving dog Dixie.

Lori graduated from Lakeland Senior High School, Class of 1986. She served at Publix for over 25 years. She was a selfless person to all.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 29th from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with funeral services to begin at 10 a.m., Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland, FL. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.