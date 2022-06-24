Lori Lynn Merrill, 60

Ms. Lori Merrill passed away unexpectedly on Monday June 13, 2022.

She was born on February 14, 1962, in Streator, Illinois and was raised in Lakeland.

Lori is survived by her mother Mary Stanfel, Daughter Courtney Merrill, sister Mary Costine, brother-in-law Johnny Costine, Nephew Jarrod (Courtney) Costine. She was a devoted person to many.

Lori was preceded in death by her father William Gee, Maternal Grandparents Russell & Mary Hammer, Paternal Grandparents George & Berniece Gee. Her Aunts, Uncles, and many cousins.

Lori was a member of Fuel Church; she was known for her infectious and positive energy and could light up the room with her smile.

Our hearts are broken by this unexpected loss. She was one of a kind and to be loved by her was a true blessing. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.