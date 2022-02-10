Loretta M. Parnell, 84

Loretta M Parnell aged 84 passed away peacefully on January 30, 2022, in Lakeland, FL.

She was born on August 24, 1937, in Kansas City Missouri to parents, Elmer and Ina Morris. Loretta is survived by a son Mark Parnell, and her good friend Evelyn Parnell. She will be greatly missed. by all who knew her.

At this time there are no services scheduled. The staff at Gentry Morrison sends their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Loretta. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.