Loretta Lois Suggs, 78

Loretta L. Suggs, age of 78, passed away on March 29, 2022, in Lakeland, Florida.

Born in New Castle, Indiana June 8, 1943, to parents Wishard and Agnes Cloud. Loretta was very involved in her faith and was saved by her loving God at the age of 68 at Trinity Life Church. Loretta loved her children, the beach, her church family, cooking, word search books, and loved animals.

She was preceded in death by her husband Luther, her son Timothy, her parents, and 4 siblings. She is survived by three siblings Lora, Larry, Dwight, her daughter Penny (John) Sapp, daughter in-law Elizabeth Suggs and grandchildren John (Allyson) Sapp, Brandon (Brittannie) Suggs, Shelby Suggs, and Cody Hash. She also leaves behind great grandchildren Raevyn and Kaisen, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Loretta is also survived by her sweet dog Lady.

There will be a celebration of life to honor Loretta at Trinity Life Church located at 1942 West Memorial Boulevard in Lakeland, Florida on Saturday April 2, 2022. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. with a service to follow immediately. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.