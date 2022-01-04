Lonnie Lee Pridgen Jr, 82

Lonnie Lee Pridgen, Jr passed away Monday, January 3, 2022. He was born on December 29, 1939, in Broxton, Georgia to the late Lonnie Lee Pridgen, Sr and Mamie Day.

He loved the outdoors, fishing, and gardening.

Lonnie is survived by his sisters, Joeline Merritt (Charles), Yvonne DuBose, and many other loving family members and friends.

Graveside services will be Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 US Highway 98 South, Lakeland, Florida 33812. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.