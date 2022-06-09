Logan Newman Hale, 28

Logan Newman Hale was born on April 29, 1994 and gained his wings on May 26, 2022.

Logan is survived by his son Carter; mother Tina Hale; father Greg Hale; and sister Jennifer Hale. He is also survived by paternal grandparents Hazel and Allan Baxley; maternal grandparents Thelma and Al Sellars, and Frank Johnson; aunts and uncles Trina and Matt Draper, Mark and Pam Johnson, and Rene and Tracey McIntire; as well as many cousins and extended family.

He is preceded in death by his grandfathers John Newman and Wilford Hale.

Logan was known for his infectious smile and laugh. He had a love for music and the Florida State Seminoles. He was a devoted friend who will be greatly missed, but whose soul will always be with us.

Visitation will be on Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a service at 12 p.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel. Interment to follow at Serenity Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.