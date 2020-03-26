Live-Stream Music in Lakeland This Weekend

Music lovers: We plan to transform LkldNow’s live music calendar to a local live-stream music calendar until venues can start hosting performances again. Our calendar isn’t ready, but we do want to let you know about a few local live streams coming up:

Toilet Paper Telethon from Lkld Live on Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight will raise money for local performers who are unable for now to perform for live audiences. Scheduled performers include music from Willix, Gabrielknowseverything, Nancy Blair Black, and Matthew Lowry; comedy from Swan City Imrov, Becca Lecocq and Nate Fleming; and drama from Rogue Theater and Gretchen Suarez Peña.

Union Hall is going all in on live streaming. Their schedule for this weekend includes Dan Signor tonight, Damon Fowler Friday and Selwyn Birchwood Saturday. That's some musical firepower!

If you know of other scheduled music live streams in Lakeland, give us a heads up via email: music@lkldnow.com.