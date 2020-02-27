Live Music in Lakeland This Weekend
Music highlights this weekend include sounds of Eire, electric blues, alt-folk, lofi chill and reggae. Let’s start with touring musicians playing Lakeland:
- Celtic Woman, a quartet whose telegenic renderings of Irish memories have become a PBS pledge drive staple, sway onto the RP Funding Stage tonight at 7:30.
- Selwyn Birchwood, who has taken his emotive blues guitar playing from Orlando roots to national prominence, blasts Union Hall Friday at 7:30.
- Paleface, an alt-folk rock (it’s sometimes called anti-folk) musician from Concord, N.C., and Brooklyn, plays along with his drummer/singer/partner Monica “Mo” Samalot at Swan Brewing Saturday at 2.
- Good Morning Bedlam, purveyors of “Midwestern folk” conveniently touring Florida rather than freeze in Minneapolis, play the Poor Porker Saturday at 8.
A couple of other notable shows featuring genres that aren’t performed as often in Lakeland:
- Jade Koth and other DJs chill out at The Pink Piano’s LoFi Leap Year’s Party Saturday at 8.
- Fire Light from Tampa celebrates Bob Marley’s 75th birthday with reggae riddims at Union Hall Saturday at 9.
And here’s our updated live music calendar:
Support Independent Community News. We rely on people like you to invest in the community by supporting this non-profit service. Donate