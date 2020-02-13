Live Music in Lakeland This Weekend
Live music highlights this weekend include a trio of Valentine-themed shows and a host of traveling musicians playing Lakeland. Keep scrolling for details and our updated live music calendar:
Valentine
- LKLDxLOVE at Union Hall Friday at 7 brings 9+ Lakeland singer/musicians performing “love songs, break-up ballads, and heartbreaking hits.” They’ll be backed by the Vanguard Room musicians behind the A Lakeland Christmas album.
- The Imperial Symphony Orchestra’s “Salut d’Amour” 8 p.m. Friday at the Polk Theatre features love-themed compositions by Elgar, Brahms and Mendelssohn.
- Galentine’s Day at The Pink Piano Saturday at 7:30, sponsored by the Lakeland Women’s Collective, includes music by Anisette Mayer.
Touring musicians
- Tracy Byrd, country star, at RP Funding Center tonight at 7:30.
- Danny Brooks, “Texassippi Soul Man,” at Swan Brewing Friday at 7.
- Billy Brandt, Detroit “rootsy, folky, psychedelic alt-country” singer-songwriter, at an Among Friends Music house concert with The Hummingbirds Saturday at 7.
- Dennis O’Hagan, Irish/American musical storyteller, stops at Swan Brewing Sunday at 2, a stop on his “Great Brewery Tour,” started in 2018.
- Violinist Linda Rosenthal and pianist Alexander Tenster, classical musicians, play an intimate show at the Lakeland Public Library Sunday at 2.
- Abba Mania, a world-touring tribute band, brings bright, Swedish 70s and 80s pop to the RP Funding Center Monday at 7:30.
